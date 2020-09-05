4-foot long rattlesnake found, removed from under child’s toy in Bear Valley Springs

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — A four-foot rattlesnake rattled the nerves of a Bear Valley Springs mom before she called on a “snake guy” to move it out.

The woman found the Northern Pacific rattlesnake under her child’s toy Jeep at her Bear Valley Springs home Friday evening. Key Budge, a City of Tehachapi spokesperson and a volunteer with the Bear Valley Springs “Snake Guys” was called out to get the snake out from under the toy and into a bucket. The snake would then be relocated back into its habitat.

Budge said the rattlesnake was fully grown at approximately 4 feet long and was about 4 or 5 years old.

He said it was the 144th snake the group removed and relocated so far this year.

Budge reminds parents to always check outside their homes and children’s toys for snakes. Snakes will stay low to the ground and absorb heat so they can then hunt at cooler nighttime hours, he said.