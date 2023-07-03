BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities made four arrests and seized thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks in efforts to combat illegal fireworks sales, according to a statement from Bakersfield officials.

In all, Bakersfield police and fire investigators seized 3,080 pounds of illegal fireworks and over $9,000 from multiple addresses in Bakersfield. The arrests happened within the last week, fire officials said.

Officials said the four suspects were all booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of illegal fireworks, selling fireworks without a license and possession of dangerous explosive devices.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz said operations to stop the sale of illegal fireworks are ongoing. Officials encourage residents to report illegal fireworks at this website.