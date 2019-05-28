4 arrested at weekend Union Avenue DUI checkpoint

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield police said officers arrested four people during a DUI checkpoint Saturday night in East Bakersfield.

Officers set up their checkpoint in the 200 block of Union Avenue on May 25, and screened 1,237 vehicles.

Police said two of the four drivers arrested had prior DUI arrests.

Police also said:

Eight drivers were detained for further evaluation of their sobriety level.

38 drivers cited for driving without a license.

22 found driving without a license.

Bakersfield police remind you to call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired.