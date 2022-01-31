4 arrested and 17 vehicles seized during BPD checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested, 17 vehicles seized and others cited during a checkpoint Saturday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Between 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 30, BPD screened 855 vehicles at a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Stine Road between Planz Road and Wilson Road, according to police. Two drivers were arrested for DUI, two men were arrested for outstanding warrants, four were driving on suspended licenses and 12 people were driving without a license.

The department seized 17 vehicles during the checkpoint, according to BPD. Fourteen of those vehicles were impounded and three were released to licensed drivers.

As a reminder, police encourage drivers to keep the roadway safe by calling 911 if they see or suspect an impaired driver.