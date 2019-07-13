4.9 magnitude aftershock rattles nerves of Ridgecrest, Trona residents Friday

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — After a grueling week for residents in Ridgecrest and Trona, an 4.9 magnitude aftershock hit the area Friday morning. It was the seventh magnitude 4 quake in 24 hours.

Residents said they were ready to jump back into their normal routines, but the new shaking was startling.

“Oh, no. Here we go again,” resident Davene Chute said.

The sounds of rumbles and sharp jolts woke up some residents from their sleep.

“We were all sleeping in the shelter and we felt it shake and we got up and started running and my husband was screaming because it was scary,” resident Kim Barmer said.

It was a reminder for many to remain prepared for the unexpected.