4.6 magnitude quake shakes area north of Ridgecrest Wednesday night

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.6-magnitude quake struck an area north northwest of Ridgecrest Wednesday night.

According to data on the USGS’ website the quake struck just before 9 p.m. about 36 miles north northwest of Ridgecrest.

The quake was measured at 2.3 kilometers in depth.

The 4.6 quake was the strongest in a series of quakes reported in the area on Wednesday night.

Two quakes measured above a 4-magnitude were recorded on Tuesday night in the same area. No injuries or damages were reported Tuesday.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones on Twitter said, Ridgecrest can continue to experience magnitude 4 and maybe magnitude 5 earthquakes following powerful July 4 and July 5 earthquakes for several years.