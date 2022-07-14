BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 4.6 magnitude quake struck an area near Ridgecrest Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Data from USGS shows the quake struck an area about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at around 6:20 p.m. A preliminary report showed the magnitude was first recorded as 4.3, but has been upgraded to 4.6.

The USGS site does not show self-reports of shaking, but 17 News received reports of shaking being felt in Tehachapi.

