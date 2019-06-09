BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 3rd Annual East Bakersfield Festival brought out quite the crowd with live music and folklorico dancers.

Local bands took the stage at Saturday’s event at Jefferson Park.

Kids enjoyed a variety of activities and a bounce house.

Over 50 vendors were made available for the public at the event.

It was a festival put together to remind everyone of the positives in the east Bakersfield community and help them with any services they might need.

City Councilman, Andrae Gonzales, says there’s alot of work that needs to be done to improve the condition of East Bakersfield, but they need more people to join in the effort to make those improvements.

Organizers say they plan to keep the party going and will host the event next year.