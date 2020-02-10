38 Special to perform at Fox Theater

38 Special band members, from left, Don Barnes, Donnie Van Zant and Danny Chauncey perform Sunday,June 7, 2009 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas. The band opened for REO Speedwagon and Styx on their "Can’t Stop Rockin" tour stop. (AP Photo/The Courier, Eric S. Swist)56

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southern rock legends 38 Special is set to perform at Bakersfield’s Fox Theater in March.

38 Special is set to perform at the Downtown theater on March 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The band is known for its hits including “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and “Fantasy Girl.” Since the band’s beginning in 1976, they have released more than 15 albums selling more than 20 million records.

Bakersfield is one stop in a touring schedule that spans over 100 cities a year.

You can purchase tickets at this link.