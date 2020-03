38 Special band members, from left, Don Barnes, Donnie Van Zant and Danny Chauncey perform Sunday,June 7, 2009 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas. The band opened for REO Speedwagon and Styx on their "Can’t Stop Rockin" tour stop. (AP Photo/The Courier, Eric S. Swist)56

The Fox Theater has announced that the 38 Special concert has been rescheduled to Nov. 19.

The rock concert, which was initially set to be held on March 19, will be now be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the theater, located at 2001 H St.

The theater said previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new date.

Tickets are currently on sale starting at $35. They can be purchased by calling the box office at 661-324-1369 or online at https://bit.ly/2wUehbE.