BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The month-long 36th Annual Holiday Cottage kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 8.
The Holiday Cottage is a supportive program that helps local foster youth during the holiday season.
Each year organizers receive wish requests from over 700 foster youth, ranging from newborns to 21-year-olds, and some may have children of their own.
According to Holiday Cottage organizers, the wishes include:
- wooden blocks
- legos
- dinosaur toys
- building projects
- Play Dough
- Barbies
- musical instruments
- robots
- remote control cars
- bikes
- specialty clothing
- shoes
- scooters
- baseball equipment
- and much more
While dropping off gifts, you will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, take a few pictures and choose a child’s wish from the tree.
To give you can:
- Come to the live space at 3043 Wilson Rd., which will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information on dates, click here.
- You can choose a child’s specific request online by going to the Kern Holiday Cottage website.
- You can give a monetary donation that will be used to purchase a child’s wish on the Kern Partnership website.
Organizers say with the help of the community wishes have been successfully filled for the last 35 years.