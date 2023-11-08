BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The month-long 36th Annual Holiday Cottage kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Holiday Cottage is a supportive program that helps local foster youth during the holiday season.

Each year organizers receive wish requests from over 700 foster youth, ranging from newborns to 21-year-olds, and some may have children of their own.

According to Holiday Cottage organizers, the wishes include:

  • wooden blocks
  • legos
  • dinosaur toys
  • building projects
  • Play Dough
  • Barbies
  • musical instruments
  • robots
  • remote control cars
  • bikes
  • specialty clothing
  • shoes
  • scooters
  • baseball equipment
  • and much more

While dropping off gifts, you will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, take a few pictures and choose a child’s wish from the tree.

To give you can:

  • Come to the live space at 3043 Wilson Rd., which will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information on dates, click here.
  • You can choose a child’s specific request online by going to the Kern Holiday Cottage website.
  • You can give a monetary donation that will be used to purchase a child’s wish on the Kern Partnership website.

Organizers say with the help of the community wishes have been successfully filled for the last 35 years.