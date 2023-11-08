BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The month-long 36th Annual Holiday Cottage kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Holiday Cottage is a supportive program that helps local foster youth during the holiday season.

Each year organizers receive wish requests from over 700 foster youth, ranging from newborns to 21-year-olds, and some may have children of their own.

According to Holiday Cottage organizers, the wishes include:

wooden blocks

legos

dinosaur toys

building projects

Play Dough

Barbies

musical instruments

robots

remote control cars

bikes

specialty clothing

shoes

scooters

baseball equipment

and much more

While dropping off gifts, you will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, take a few pictures and choose a child’s wish from the tree.

To give you can:

Come to the live space at 3043 Wilson Rd., which will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information on dates, click here.

You can choose a child’s specific request online by going to the Kern Holiday Cottage website.

You can give a monetary donation that will be used to purchase a child’s wish on the Kern Partnership website.

Organizers say with the help of the community wishes have been successfully filled for the last 35 years.