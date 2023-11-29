BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirty-six people are under arrest and 266 items were recovered during a three day organized retail theft investigation, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Retail stores provided BPD and CHP retail theft detectives with information about active crimes, which helped officials to locate and arrest the suspects associated with the thefts.

The investigations happened during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. During the operation, 36 suspects were arrested and 266 items were recovered with an estimated value of $11,835, according to police.

BPD said their Organized Retail Theft Unit will continue its operations throughout the holiday season, and will have extra officers on duty to help prevent thefts at major retail businesses.