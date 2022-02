BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Home & Garden Show returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The fairgrounds are set to host thousands of homeowners looking to remodel their homes or landscape their yards.

The show takes place Feb. 25 through Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

The Home & Garden Show takes place at the Kern County Fairgrounds at 1142 S. P St.