BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pet overpopulation and crowding at animal shelters, are leading to hundreds of dogs being euthanized every month.

Friday morning, 35 dogs got a new leash on life and are headed for Greener Pastures in Calgary, Canada.

A transport was loaded with the dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center Friday morning.

BACC animal behaviorist Joshua Proctor says a lot goes into making transports like this happen.

With an average of 200 dogs coming in every week, once dogs are designated for transport, they have to have somewhere to go besides the shelter while they wait for their trip. This is why fosters are so crucial.

But even if you can’t foster an animal, there are other ways you can help.

“We are actively looking for more support, more donations to make these transports happen. One thing we are looking for are crates. when these dogs go on transports the crates go with the dogs… and it could take a month or two before we get crates back,” Proctor told 17 News. “So the more crates we get the faster we can do trans and the more fosters we get the more dogs we can send out.”

Two flights are scheduled with Wings of Rescue, on Dec. 16 and Jan. 9.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet for one of those transports, contact the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.