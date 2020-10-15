32nd Assembly District debate: Rudy Salas and Todd Cotta on KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rudy Salas, the incumbent for the 32nd Assembly District, and challenger Todd Cotta will participate in a debate tonight on KGET.

Salas, a Democrat from Bakersfield, has served in the state Assembly since 2012 and previously served on the Bakersfield City Council. He currently serves on the following Assembly Committees: Veterans Affairs; Water, Parks & Wildlife; Governmental Organization; Agriculture; and is Chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee.

“In addition to bringing unprecedented levels of investment to the Central Valley, Assemblymember Salas continues to lead legislative efforts that help improve the quality of life for all workers, families, seniors, and children living in the Valley,” his website says.

Cotta, a Hanford native and Republican, is a retired deputy sheriff, owner of King Gun Center Indoor Range and farmer who said he’ll fight to preserve the Central Valley’s agricultural heritage.

He says on his website, “Poverty and homelessness are rampant due to our legislature’s inability to pass and enforce laws that protect good, law abiding citizens. We can and must do better.”

The 32nd Assembly District is composed of a portion of Bakersfield as well as Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Hanford, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and the communities of Armona, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.