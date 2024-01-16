BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alternative rock band 311 is set to make a stop at Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Theater in March.

The theater announced the alternative rock legends will be performing in town Sunday, March 3 at the theater located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska 311 mixes rock, rap, reggae and funk into their own hybrid sound. You may know them from hits like “Down” and “Amber.”

Tickets, which range from $39.50 to $55 for general admission, go on sale Friday, Jan. 19. To purchase tickets, click here.