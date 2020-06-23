31 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Wasco-based farming company

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 31 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Primex Farms since June 10, the company said Tuesday.

Of those who tested positive, 12 are Primex employees and 19 temporary agency employees, according to the company.

Following the positive tests, the company has made the wearing of masks mandatory, reduced capacity to one-third to increase social distancing and sent all employees with any chance of exposure to be tested before they can return to work.

The company said it continues to evaluate the situation and is working with Kern County Public Health to address the issue.

On its website, Primex describes itself as a fourth generation grower of nuts and dried fruits that manages more than 5,000 acres of pistachio orchards in California.