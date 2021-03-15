31 new firefighters fill vacancies within Kern County Fire Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This morning some local fire stations around Kern County may be seeing some new rookie faces walking through the door. Today is day 1 for these recruits after Friday night’s graduation, but the impact these 31 new firefighters will have has been highly anticipated.

Graduations are an exciting time for everyone, but this ceremony is something current firefighters have been looking forward to as well. There have been a number of firefighter vacancies in Kern County and the department says being able to add 31 more firefighters to its ranks will help give the fire department more strength.

“This is going to help with the many that have been shouldering the load of responsibility for all of these months and months,” said Kern County Fire Department PIO, Andrew Freeborn. “Through all the difficulties with COVID, historic fire season this last year here in California so to be able to have 31 individuals that are going to be able to be out in the fire stations helping to carry that load it is certainly something that everyone is looking forward to.”

There are 47 different fire stations within Kern County with 3 shifts available. Engine 64 in Oildale is the busiest fire engine in the department.

“That single engine ran over 5,000 calls last year. So that puts into perspective just how busy some of these Kern County Fire Departments are,” said Freeborn.

One recruit who knows a thing or two about being busy is Edwin Ayala. Growing up he juggled working in the fields during the summers and weekends with his mom while also playing football and wrestling.

“Working in the field was an eyeopener it made me realize that education is important,” said new Recruit, Edwin Ayala.

Ayala put his education first when it came to deciding to be a firefighter. He studied for his EMT license, and then moved along to fire science courses, and finally the Fire Academy. His goal is to help people in his community and other rural towns do better for themselves, he wants young kids to know it’s possible.

“Everybody here especially wants to help you, and if you just look for the help you are going to get it, like I said I just wish I had more exposure about it but I believe on the social media page for the Kern County there’s a program to help you learn about taking the right pathways to becoming a firefighter,” Ayala said.

To all the newly graduated recruits from everyone here at 17 news, congratulations and good luck!