KEENE, Calif. (KGET) – The First Lady’s visit to Kern Monday honored the work of the late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez and the efforts of the immigrant community.

Just three days before Cesar Chavez’s 95th birthday, 31 immigrants were naturalized at the site where the farmworker movement leader now lies at rest.

The 31 are from nine countries and have one thing in common: they persevered to find a better life in the United States. Little did they imagine they’d be accompanied by the First Lady of the United States on the day they became citizens.

Carolina Aronholt immigrated from Peru, like many others Aronholt was hesitant to take the leap to become a citizen, it took her almost 10 years to finally make the move.

“I feel like I am now part of this country,” said Aronholt. “My voice can be heard if I don’t agree about something, even it’s just me it counts.”

Claudia Campos was also hesitant to make the leap. Campos fled to the U.S. in the 90’s from the dangers that plagued her native state of Michoacan, Mexico. Working in the fields and later odd jobs, Claudia benefited from the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

“It’s a really good feeling because I got the DACA because of people like them [Biden],” said Campos. “And they’ll be there on the day I get my citizenship, so it’s a big deal.”

It was the Trump Administration’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and multiple threats to DACA that motivated Campos to start the process towards citizenship. Campos found citizenship resources as a member of the UFW Foundation.

Campos now works for the Kern County Housing Authority and hopes she can do more for the communities she serves with her newly obtained voice and rights.

The visit to Villa La Paz, named by the late Cesar Chavez, honored his works and the continued efforts of the United Farm Workers.

UFW’s President Teresa Romero, herself an immigrant and naturalized citizen, was presented with the USCIS ‘Outstanding American by Choice’ National Award.

“I am American by choice, and they today made the decision to become Americans,” Romero said. “When they were taking the oath, I felt chills down my spine because I remember when I took the oath, it’s a moment of pride and it’s a moment of ‘now we can say I belong’ and no one can tell me otherwise.”

The day served as a reminder: that there is a place for the poor, the weary and tired masses yearning to breathe free.

“The fact that we can do it, we should do it,” Romero said. “We shouldn’t be afraid of who we are and be proud of who we are but also be proud of being U.S. citizens, we deserve to be here, we contribute to the economy, we are part of society and we need to do it fully.”





