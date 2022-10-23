BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people came to Bakersfield for the 30th Annual California Hot Rod Reunion.

The weekend event brought racing fans from across the West to the Famoso Dragstrip.

For the last 30 years, the California Hot Rod Reunion starts its races in March here in Bakersfield and move on to race at other locations across the country. Then at this time every year everyone comes back to Bakersfield for the final race.

“Every year we show up it gets harder and harder and I don’t think there’s any cars that show up that are less par but we’re excited for the rounds that are coming and try our hardest like usual,” Bobby Cottrell a racer at the California Hot Rod Reunion said.

Cottrell’s team has won multiple championships. With that experience, Cottrell knows what it takes to win. It’s grueling work to get the job done.

“Between rounds of actually every run we do down the quarter mile we have to rebuild the motor,” Cottrell said. “We tear it down to the bare block and rebuild the whole motor. Brand new pistons, rods, heads, clutch. I mean we go through the whole car in a matter of an hour and fifteen minutes.”

Mike English has been a drag race announcer for 50 years. He’s seen and heard it all. English says it takes real grit to be a part of a racing team.

“It takes total dedication. Bobby and his team here they are dedicated to winning championships,” Mike English an announcer for the Californian Hot Rod Reunion said.

“This is championship number four for them and they’ve earned it. Television doesn’t do it justice. You need to come out and you need to smell the nitro, hear the noise and just watch the cars. It’s just something really spectacular.”

This year’s event supported the National Hot Rod Association Motorsports Museum.