BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center sent 30 dogs to Calgary, Canada to find their new forever home Monday night.

The animals, including Paris fostered by 17’s Tami Mlcoch left the shelter Friday morning and arrived in Canada the following night.

Without such transport efforts, many more dogs would be euthanized because of the shelter’s weekly intake of 120 new dogs.

Joshua Proctor with the City of Bakersfield animal shelter told 17 News why Canada has a shortage of adoptable pets.

“Here in Bakersfield, it stays warm so we get four breeding seasons while up in Canada they only have one breeding season. Also, a lot of the animals do not make it through the winter there when they can survive here and actually thrive here in the winter time and also on top of that they have breeding laws.” Proctor told 17 News.

The dogs are now in foster-to-adopt homes through BARC, but these transport services would not be possible without fosters in Bakersfield to hold the animals in the meantime.

Another transport to Canada is scheduled for May and persons interested in fostering or adopting should stop by the Bakersfield City Shelter at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.