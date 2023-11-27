BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol was at maximum enforcement during the Thanksgiving holiday and the Bakersfield highway patrol arrested 30 motorists.

The highway patrol was at maximum enforcement from Nov. 22 at 6:01 p.m. to Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

In the Bakersfield area, 24 motorists were arrested on suspicion of DUI and four motorists were arrested on suspicion of non-DUI charges, according to CHP.

During the Maximum Enforcement Period, 204 motorists were cited.

According to the Bakersfield highway patrol officials, 126 motorists were cited for speeding below 100 mph and 10 motorists were cited for speeding at speeds higher than 100 mph.

The other citations were issued for distracted driving, seatbelts and unsafe lane changes or turning movements.

The highway patrol issued 58 verbal warnings and impounded or stored 31 vehicles, according to CHP.

Highway patrol officials say there were no reported fatal crashes on highways in Bakersfield.