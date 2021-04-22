3-year-old managed to find gun, shoot himself, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler managed to get a hold of a gun and shoot himself Wednesday morning, according to police.



The 3-year-old is in serious but stable condition following the shooting that took place just after 7:30 a.m. at an apartment on Marsha Street, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road, police said.

Officers and bystanders provided first aid to the child until first responders arrived and took the boy to a hospital.

Police say the child’s parents were there when the shooting happened and are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.