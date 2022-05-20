BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the third time this year, the Kern County Coroner’s Office is reporting a child has died in an accidental drowning.

Two-year-old Liliana Liset Ortiz was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool on April 16.

The incident happened on Landsdowne Street off Wible and Hosking Roads in southwest Bakersfield.

Ortiz was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Coroner’s Office. Her death was ruled an accident.

Ortiz’s drowning comes after a five-year-old drowned in a northwest Bakersfield pool last weekend and a 9-year-old died in the Kern River in early April.

“Kern County Water Watchers” report more than 80 percent of local child drowning incidents take place due to a lack of supervision.