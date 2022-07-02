BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after a drowning Saturday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Corazon Court in a neighborhood near Breckenridge and Vineland roads just before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning. A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and taken to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

Details about how the child ended up in the water were not immediately clear.

This incident is a reminder for parents and caretakers to always keep an eye on children around water even if they know how to swim. Homeowners can also install self-closing, or self-latching devices on gates and doors that lead to pools.

Parents and anyone who supervises children are also encouraged to learn CPR.