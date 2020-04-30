3-year-old boy receives a sendoff after weekslong treatment at Grossman Burn Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hospital staff and local firefighters waved orange pom poms as they sent off 3-year-old, Carlos Sanchez, after being severely burned and hospitalized for a month at Memorial Hospital.

The Sanchez family are from Los Angeles who went on a three-day getaway. Carlos leaned too close to a fire pit and caught his shirt on fire. The family has been in town at the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital since April 6, 2020.

“It has been such a journey, we’ve been here since the 6th. We’re tired, but happy to leave. With everyone here, it’s been really emotional. He has been scared for two or three weeks, but happy we’re going home,” Raquel Sanchez, Carlos’ mother, said.

The crowd celebrated waving orange pom poms as the family walked out of the hospital. The Sanchez family say they can’t wait to go back home.