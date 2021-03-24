3 who died in New Year’s Eve crash to be memorialized; golf fundraiser scheduled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mothers of three men killed in a single-car wreck on Brimhall Road this past New Year’s Eve are working to establish a pair of memorials in their sons’ honor.

Devin Atha, Timothy Wilson and Andrew Ortiz — all 20 years old — were ejected and killed when a fourth friend, driving the car, lost control and hit a tree in the median.

Now, Atha’s mother Alice Hutchings, Wilson’s mother Angela Wilson and Ortiz’s mother Sasha McKeen hope to memorialize their sons — and they’re asking for help.

The families plan to place memorial benches at The Park at River Walk and near the site of the crash itself. On April 17, they will host a fundraiser, the Together Forever Golf Tournament, at Kern River Golf Course to help pay for the two memorials. To participate, volunteer, help sponsor the event, or provide raffle prizes, call 661-301-4754 or 661-330-3624.

The driver of the car, Adam Teasdale, has been charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of DUI causing bodily injury. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to next appear in court this Friday.