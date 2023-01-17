BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three-vehicle traffic collision on the southbound I-5 in Gorman left two people injured Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, officers received a call at about 7:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash in the center divider.

The investigation revealed a vehicle spun out and hit the center divider and another vehicle pulled over to help, according to CHP.

The drivers of both vehicles were outside when a third vehicle spun out and hit them and their vehicles.

Both people, one with minor and another with major injuries, were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, according to CHP.