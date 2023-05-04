BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Relay for Life, the annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, takes place this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds. One of the highlights is always the 9 a.m. Survivors Lap, which gives people the opportunity to heap some love on those who have fought and emerged victorious in the fight against cancer. One cancer survivor, however, will be dedicating that lap to a special someone not in attendance.

Cancer survivors will tell anybody that asks: We need science, we need faith, and we need support. Kathy Bess grasps the importance of that last aspect as well as anyone.

Many will recognize her, even with the purple hair. Bess was a home daycare provider for 43 years, long enough to wipe runny noses over three generations. She was the coordinator of the local Bobby Sox girls softball association for 38 years.

She is also a three-time cancer survivor. She beat back breast cancer in 1999, then dealt with recurrences in both lungs in 2017 and again last August. She did it with faith, perseverance and the support of her rock – her aptly named husband of more than four decades — Rocky Bess.

“He has been by my side every step of the way in everything that we do,” Bess said.

The retired correctional officer even helped cut fabric for the novelty blankets and aprons Bess sewed to sell at fundraisers.

“Who would’ve thought?” Kathy said of her husband’s appreciation for those projects.

Bess completed her most recent cancer treatment and declared victory about six weeks ago – about the same time she lost her husband. Last November Rocky helped his wife run one of those craft show fundraisers for Relay for Life.

“He completed that with me, everything was good, and then a week later he had fallen,” she said. “Just said he tripped, no big deal, and then about another three days he did the same thing, and I said, OK, we need to [do something] – something’s going on.”

Rocky and Kathy Bess

It was brain cancer. Rocky put up a good fight but he died on March 20. The champion of Bess’s personal cancer-fighting support team was himself a casualty of cancer.

“He would just always tell me, ‘Kathy, we can do this, we’re gonna do this together, we can do this together,’ and we did,” she said. “We did. He was just … always, I say, right by my side, as he is right now too.”

Relay for Life is all about support, and Kathy Bess still has plenty of cheerleaders like her friend Terri Lundy.

“She is fantastic,” Lundy said.

“A ball of energy,” Bess playfully whispered in Lundy’s ear.

“And magnificent,” Lundy said. “And, yeah, ball of energy.”

Relay for Life organizer Donna Hermann said survivors like Kathy Bess play huge roles strengthening the resolve of cancer patients.

“Because they need to know that they’re not alone,” Hermann said. “I’m a cancer survivor and I remember the first time I went to Relay, and I was bald headed and I walked out and I saw all these other survivors and I went, ‘Whoa, I’m not in this fight by myself.’”

Hermann said she expects to see 92 fundraising teams at Saturday’s event, and 500 to 800 cancer survivors dedicated to fortifying those dealing with cancer today. Kathy Bess admits she’ll have someone else in mind.

“This relay is going to be about him, for me,” she said.

“All about Rocky,” Lundy said in agreement.

“Yeah,” Bess said. “Yeah.”

Cancer survivors have a special place of honor at the Relay for Life. This year Kathy Bess – a three time survivor – has somebody else in mind to honor. Her rock. Her Rocky.