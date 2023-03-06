BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three teenagers on suspicion of conspiracy, auto theft and attempted vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to the police department.

Officers with the police department were dispatched late Sunday night for a report of vehicle burglary on Hunter Street, police said in a news release. The individuals were allegedly forcing their way into a parked Kia and then fled in a stolen Hyundai before officers arrived.

Police found the allegedly stolen Hyundai at 2:04 a.m. Monday in the Rosedale area on Verdugo Lane, according to the police department. The teenagers were found and identified as individuals on Hunter Street.

The teenagers were identified as boys and two are 14 and one is 15, according to BPD. The boys were arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall.

The police department said this pattern of theft is “consistent” with trends where people, mainly juveniles, are targeting 2015 to 2021 Hyundai vehicles and 2011 to 2021 Kia vehicles for reckless driving and theft.

The police department encourages Kia and Hyundai owners to use anti-theft devices, such as wheel locking devices.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.