BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three schools in northeast Bakersfield were briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as police responded to reports of a person with a gun, officials said.

Bakersfield police told 17 News the department received a report of a person with a gun walking near Eisler Elementary, Chipman Junior High and Highland High School sometime at around 2 p.m.

Sgt. Andrew Tipton said the schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, no one was taken into custody and no arrests were made.