BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were rescued Saturday from the Kern River near Hart Park, according to Bakersfield firefighters.

None of the three were wearing flotation devices, Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said. He said firefighters received the call at about 4:54 p.m.

Bowman appeared on 17 News last month and talked about the dangers of the Kern River, advising people to stay out. A total of 325 people have died in the river in the past 55 years, with eight drownings reported in 2022.