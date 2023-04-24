BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two adults and a child were rescued from the Kern River Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Bakersfield and Kern County Fire Departments responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. near the Lake Ming campgrounds. Two of the three victims were wearing protective life vests.

Officials shared drone footage of the rescue showing the three people stuck in an area on the river near trees. All three victims were rescued and did not sustain any injuries.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said this serves as a reminder to stay out of the Kern River due to high water volume.