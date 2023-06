BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were able to escape from their vehicle after it crashed into a canal near Wasco.

The crash into the canal was reported just after 3:30 p.m. along Highway 46 near Beech Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and said three people inside the car were able to get themselves out of the vehicle that was completely submerged under water.

No injuries were reported.