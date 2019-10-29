3 months after discovery of body, John Wooner’s cause of death remains unknown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another month has passed without a cause of death for former McFarland city manager John Wooner.

Wooner disappeared after visiting his father’s grave in Bakersfield, back in May.

Wooner struggled with many issues related to his job before the disappearance, even asking to be fired, according to Mayor Manuel Cantu.

Wooner’s body was found July 28, inside an SUV that was submerged in the Kern River.

CHP experts could not determine if the crash was an accident or intentional.

The coroner is still determining the cause of death.