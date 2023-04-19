Photo of Centennial High School courtesy of the Kern High School District.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County high schools placed in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at the Virtual Enterprise National Business Plan Competition Championship in New York City, according to Kern High School District officials.

The GoGather team from Centennial High School took 1st place at the competition, the Food4Thought team from Bakersfield High School took 2nd place and the Eco Depot team from Ridgeview High School took 3rd place, according to district officials.

Photo of Ridgeview High School courtesy of the Kern High School District.

Photo of Bakersfield High School courtesy of the Kern High School District.

The three Kern County high schools swept 44 teams in the final round and finished at the top, officials said.

Stockdale High School qualified to compete in the national competition as the Accelera team.

The Virtual Enterprise program simulates a real-world business environment for students, according to the high school district. The program allows students to develop business skills such as entrepreneurship, management, finance, accounting and marketing.