BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website.

KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. The identities and causes of death for all three men are pending, awaiting a coroner’s official cause of death.

Two of the deaths occurred within the last week at Kern County jail facilities.

The three deaths occurred on Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and Feb. 6.

One of the 42-year-old inmates had been sentenced in court, while the other two were awaiting trial. It is not immediately known if all three men were housed at the same jail facility. The races of the decedents are: Hispanic, Asian and white.

Previously, KCSO would release statements providing some details of the events leading up to an inmates death.

KCSO spokesperson Lori Meza said the office will not be sending out press releases in the future due to bill AB 2761.

As of Jan. 1, AB 2761 requires law enforcement or correctional facilities to post specified information on an inmate’s death including: the facility and location where the death occurred, the decedent’s age, race and gender on its website within 10 days of the decedent’s death.

The bill would also require the agency to update the posting within 30 days of the change.

Meza said each death regardless of where it takes place is “tragic.” That website can be found here.