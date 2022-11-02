BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were left with minor injuries after a nine-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Oct. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call for the crash on northbound I-5, south of Twisselman Road at 11:20 a.m.

During the course of their investigation CHP determined Akashdeep Singh, 20, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was behind the wheel of a 2023 Freightliner northbound on I-5 south of Twisselman Road at a high rate of speed.

At the same time traffic was at a standstill northbound I-5 in the first and second fast lanes, south of Twisselman Road due to a previous crash, the department said.

Singh was unable to react and the front of his semi-truck collided into the rear of two other semi-trucks and a 2017 Forrest River. The force of the crash forced the Forest River into the rear of a 2022 Jeep and a 2011 Hyundai, which was then pushed into multiple other vehicles, CHP said.

The occupant of the Forest River, Jason Luker, 52, of Skyomish, Wash., was transported to Kern Medical. The driver of the Jeep, Zack Gates, of Danville, Calif., was transported to Mercy southwest. The driver of the Hyundai, K. Escalante, 61, of El Cajon, Calif., did not seek medical attention. All three people sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to officials.

The crash shutdown northbound I-5 between 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., while crews cleared the area.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.