3 families displaced, 2 animals injured in apartment complex fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three families have been displaced and two animals were injured in an apartment complex fire this morning.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said the fire happened at around 9 a.m. on Tierra Verde Street near Garces Memorial High School. The department said the fire started in one unit and spread to three other units. It is not known at this time what caused the fire.

At least two animals received treatment from city Animal Control and no people were injured, according to BFD. The American Red Cross is assisting the families that were displaced by the fire.