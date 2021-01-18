3 dogs, guinea pig rescued from Bakersfield house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters rescued three dogs and a guinea pig from a house fire Monday evening in south Bakersfield.

The fire started in a bedroom on Fremont Street, near Montgomery Avenue, the Bakersfield Fire Department said. Residents got out before firefighters arrived, and firefighters were able to get the animals out safely.

Department spokesman Casey Snow said the fire damage was mostly confined to the bedroom, but there is smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause is under investigation.