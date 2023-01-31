BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats.

On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of the home showing the owner “allowed several years of feces to build up in the home as well as filth littering the walls and floor,” according to the warrant. The homeowner refused to let the officer on the property but allowed the officer to take the bodies of three dogs the homeowner said had died the past week, the warrant says.

The dogs appeared to have been dead longer than a week, the officer wrote.

A warrant was executed at the home Jan. 24 and the dogs and cats seized, the warrant says. No criminal charges were listed against the homeowner in connection with the matter as of Tuesday morning.