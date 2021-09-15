3 children, mother hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Three children and their mother were hospitalized after being ejected from an SUV in a rollover crash on Highway 99 Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 99, near Kimberlina Road. CHP said a tire separation caused the SUV to leave the roadway and flip over, ejecting all occupants – who were not wearing any safety restraints. The three children are between two and four years old. One child was airlifted to Kern Medical with moderate injuries. The mother and her other two children were taken by ambulance.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez stressed the importance of securing your children in a vehicle.

“We can’t stress it enough – your kids are the most important cargo in that vehicle, and so, we need to take care of them while we’re transporting them,” Rodriguez said. “