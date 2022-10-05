BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving three vehicles on Rosedale Highway caused morning traffic delays in central Bakersfield Wednesday morning.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Landco Drive. Three vehicles were involved and are blocking the first and second eastbound lanes of Rosedale Highway, obstructing traffic.

Officials say one elderly man suffered injuries to the face from the vehicles airbag deployment. Another person remains in the vehicle with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story.