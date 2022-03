BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles at Calloway Drive and Noriega Road in northwest Bakersfield.

The crash was reported at around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection. Three vehicles were involved. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Police have blocked southbound traffic at Calloway Drive and Noriega Road.