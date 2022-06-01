BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators have confirmed a two-alarm fire that destroyed three local businesses on Saturday was the direct result of activity from homeless people camped nearby.

The Kern County Fire Department said the two-alarm fire initially started as a brush fire next to a homeless encampment behind “Dick’s Automotive and Service” on State Road near Olive Drive. The auto shop caught fire first, with the flames spreading nearby to “Arliss Trailersports Motorcycle Shop.”

The business had dozens of customers’ bikes inside for service, and employees said those bikes were all destroyed.

Banaceks, a popular bar and billiards spot, was also destroyed by the flames.

“This fire was the direct result of activity from homeless persons. And this is one of multiple significant fires that we have seen occur in Bakersfield that we can connect to activity from homeless persons,” Kern County Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn said. “So this is certainly something that is taxing resources of the fire department, something that we take seriously. We want to do everything that we can to see a reduction in this.”

The Fire Department said more clearance around the property could have helped combat the fire, but with high winds that day, it’s not a guarantee that the fire could have been held back.

The business owners said they are talking with their insurance companies but stress it will be a long road to rebuilding.