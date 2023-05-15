LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Bakersfield men were arrested after a traffic stop in Lemoore, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

According to the police, on Friday, at approximately 1:46 a.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of South 19th Avenue and Highway 198 for an equipment violation on a four-door Acura.

Police say the driver was identified as 22-year-old Cristian Luevano, of Bakersfield. Luevano was unlicensed and was on Probation. Also in the vehicle were 32-year-old Rafael Lazaro and 39-year-old Fernando Estrada both also from Bakersfield.

During the investigation, officials say they learned the vehicle was displaying a stolen license plate out of the city of Delano. A Lemoore police K9 was used to search the exterior of the vehicle and it indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

After a search was conducted, officials say they found illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, as well as narcotic paraphernalia, several burglary tools and two catalytic converters with fresh cuts on each side.

According to the police, all three men inside the vehicle had multiple warrants confirmed out of Los Angeles County (Lancaster), and Kern County (McFarland/Bakersfield).

Luevano was charged on suspicion of multiple warrants along with possession of stolen property, possession of illegal narcotics/paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. Lazaro and Estrada were booked on suspicion of similar charges, officials say.

All three men were booked into the Kings County Jail.