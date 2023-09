BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has released statistics from the checkpoint conducted at Niles Street and Crestmont Drive Saturday night.

CHP officers said 507 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 427 were screened.

Nineteen citations were issued for motorists driving while unlicensed, while four DUI tests were conducted, which lead to three arrests for driving while intoxicated, according to CHP.

Officials said two vehicles were impounded.