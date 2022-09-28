WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco.

Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, according to the CHP release.

After inspecting the vehicle, CHP deputies said they discovered a “ghost gun” AR rifle, a high capacity drum magazine, a loaded handgun and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, officials said.

The three men were arrested on weapons and drug charges and were booked at the KCSO Central Receiving Facility.

The identities of the men were not disclosed.