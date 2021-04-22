3 arrested, 25 cited during DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested and 25 were cited during a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint Wednesday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the checkpoint took place between 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Union Avenue, resulting in 927 vehicles being screened by officers.

Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and seven drivers were detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety influence level, according to the department. BPD said 28 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and another 25 were cited for driving on a suspended license.

In total, 54 vehicles were seized as a result of the checkpoint. Of those seized, 47 vehicles were

impounded and seven were released to licensed drivers.

BPD urges the public to help keep the roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.