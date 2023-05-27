BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI of methamphetamine and 18 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in north Bakersfield, according to police.

The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 3800 block of Chester Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

BPD screened 588 vehicles Friday night.

Of the three drivers arrested, the first was for DUI of methamphetamine and having an outstanding felony warrant. Another motorist for fleeing from the checkpoint and assaulting an officer. A third driver was arrested for weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found inside their vehicle, officials said.

Eleven drivers were cited for driving without a license, eight drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license, three drivers were detained for field sobriety tests, BPD said in a news release.

19 vehicles were seized. Of those vehicles 18 were impounded, while one vehicle was released to a licensed driver.

One motorcyclist led officers on a pursuit after failing to stop at the checkpoint, however BPD called off the pursuit for public safety, according to police.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.